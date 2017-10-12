Cal Expo opening as evacuation center for fire evacuees

(Photo: Courtesy: Cal Expo)

As more Northern California communities brace for possible evacuation notices, evacuees will have another option for shelter.

On Thursday, state fair police announced Cal Expo will be taking in bus loads of people forced to leave there homes because of the multiple fires sweeping through the state this week. The Cal Expo Fairgrounds will open early Thursday, and officials are expecting buses of evacuees to arrive a short time later.

Officials estimate more than 20,000 people were evacuated this week because of the dozens of fires currently burning. The fires have killed 23 people, injured nearly 200 others, and destroyed more than 3,600 homes and businesses.

The Fairgrounds last opened up as an evacuation center in February after nearly 200,000 people fled from communities beneath the Oroville Dam after its spillway collapsed and caused mass flooding.

The Red Cross will set up at 8 a.m. at the Clubhouse near the race track at the fairgrounds.

