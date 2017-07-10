Cal Fire: Evacuation warnings rescinded on west side of fire

(Wall Fire in Butte County/Photo credit: Cal Fire)

The evacuation warnings have been rescinded for the west side of the Butte County Wall Fire, according to a Cal Fire press release.

The areas that are included in this limited rescinded evacuation warnings are:

All areas west of Miners Ranch Road and Dunstone Drive from Highway 162 to Grubbs Road.

Everything to the north of Upper Palermo Road at Grubbs Road and Dunstone Drive.

All roads/areas along Foothill Boulevard at Oro Bangor Hightway to Lower Wyandotte Road, continuing south on Lower Wyandotte Road to the intersection of upper Palermo Road and Grubbs Road, encompassing everything to the west to Oro Bangor Highway, including homes off of Mission Olive Road.

All roads/areas east of Oro Bangor Highway at Foothill Boulevard to Pinedale Avenue north to Edgewood Drive, north to Hilldale Avenue and west to Highway 162.

All roads/areas along Glen Drive from Oro Dam Boulevard, east to Oro Quincy Highway and everything to the east of Glen Drive.

All roads/areas along Oro Dam Boulevard, east from Glen Drive to Kelly Ridge Road. All roads/areas east and west of Kelly Ridge Road from Oro Quincy Highway up to Oro Dam Boulevard.

If the area you are in was not mentioned then those evacuation orders are still in effect.

