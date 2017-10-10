CAL OES director calls in out of state crews to help battle catastrophic wildfires

Crews at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are working 12-hour rotating shifts to respond to 18 fires across the state.
There are at least 1,795 personnel dispatched battling the flames, and we're told that's a conservative number.
Mark Ghilarducci, Director of Cal OES, says this will be one of the biggest fire events we've ever seen in California.
The director is requesting additional crews from Oregon and Nevada to help battle the flames.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs