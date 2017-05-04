KXTV
Cal Trans launches high-tech pilot program aimed at preventing wrong-way crashes

Giacomo Luca, KXTV 12:16 PM. PDT May 04, 2017

The California Department of Transportation has launched a pilot project to better prevent wrong-way crashes.

Several roads in Sacramento and San Diego have been designated for the 2-year test program.

Cal Trans uploaded a video to Youtube explaining their high-tech wrong-way driver detection system, which will alert traffic management and take a photo of the vehicle when a driver approaches an intersection.

Flashing red lights will be added to wrong-way signs to alert drivers when they approach the wrong on-ramp and additional red reflectors will be placed on the road to deter drivers from driving the wrong way.

A video system will be used to study wrong-way driving incidents at these intersections

The data from the study will be used to help Cal Trans better understand why wrong-way crashes occur and be used to help prevent them. 

