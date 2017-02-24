Calaveras County Flash Flood Watch extended through Thursday night

Closeup of high water flooding on neighborhood street. (Photo: KSwinicki, KSwinicki)

The Flash Flood Watch in Calaveras County has been extended through late Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department, a flash flood watch associated with levees means that there are conditions that could affect levee stability.

If levee conditions were to worsen, it could result in flash flooding and the arrival of flood waters within the area protected by the levee.

People in the area of the flash flood watch should monitor NOAA weather updates and ABC10 for updates to this situation.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to be prepared to quickly evacuate should a flash flood warning be issued.

