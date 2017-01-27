(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

A new initiative could ban pot growing in Northern California’s Calaveras County, which was one of the first counties in the state to legalize commercial cannabis cultivation.



Calaveras Co. residents will decide by mail on May 2 whether or not to ban commercial pot grows in a special election, according to a meeting on Tuesday unanimously decided by the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.



This comes as county leaders are preparing to consider extending an urgency ordinance, passed following the devastating Butte Fire, established the cultivation program in May 2016.



That decision came after the board was presented with a more than 5,000 signature petition to put to a vote.

Bill McManus is one of those resident’s behind the push to ban the cash crop.

The urgency ordinance was originally passed in response to one of the most devastating fire’s in state history.



The Butte Fire claimed more than 800 homes and more than 70,000 acres. At the time, county leaders pursued marijuana cultivation in hopes of the revenue it could bring to the county.

Pot growers took advantage of the Butte tragedy to make a profit, McManus said.



He also said that the county made the decision to quickly without considering the implications of enforcement.



“When you’ve heard the stories I’ve heard, it rips your heart out.,” McManus said. “People who were brutalized by the Butte Fire and came back after it was cleaned up, ready for people to move back and they found that they were surrounded by pot growers.”



Since last year, more than 800 growers flooded to the county to set up shop in the lucrative industry.



Chad Sutton is one of those growers and has invested more than $100,000 in land, equipment and staff for his pot grow that's located in the hills of Calaveras Co., but he's now concerned that he could be forced to halt operations.



“They took everybody’s money and we planned on this being a long term thing,” Sutton said. “ Meanwhile, the Calaveras County Sherriff’s Department is dealing with an increase this year in burglaries and petty thefts."



The department has responded to more shootings in the past year than ever before, according to Sheriff Rick Di Basillo. The sheriff's office attributes as much as 75 percent of those offenses to marijuana related crimes.



While trying to keep up with enforcement, the department is losing deputies to neighboring counties that pay more, Basillo said.



To adequately meet the county’s needs, Basillo said the county should have 26 patrol deputies and the department only has sixteen.



“The biggest challenge is not having the staff. We can do the job,” Basillo said. “Whether they ban it, whether they regulate it, we can do the job. It’s going to take time.”



Those who want to ban the grow operations, like McManus, say the crime will go down if cultivation stops.



Caslin Tomasewski with the Calaveras Cannibas Alliance, said the move will push legitimate growers out, leaving only black market growers to take over the market.



The board of supervisors meets Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. for a public cannabis study session.

