Calaveras County website hacked

(Photo: Screen capture)

The Calaveras County website remains down after the Calaveras County Sheriff's Department received word Wednesday morning that their website was hacked.

Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Eberhardt told ABC10 the county is in the process of restoring the website, which had unauthorized content on it.

"It incorporates every department in the county," he said.

The Sheriff's Department is looking into hacking, which "Team System Dz" took credit for. Images appeared to show mistreatment of Muslims.

"A message to the government, the American people and the rest of the world," text on the website read. "Is this the humanity that you claim, or is life irrelevant to Muslims?"

© 2017 KXTV-TV