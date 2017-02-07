California campus police grapple with political protest

People protesting controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos march in the street on February 1, 2017 in Berkeley, California. A scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos was cancelled after protesters and police engaged in violent skirmishes. (Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — University of California, Berkeley police took a hands-off approach to protesters on the campus last week when violent rioters overtook a largely peaceful protest against a controversial speaker.

But that response is being questioned as demonstrators become increasingly hostile and politics are more polarized.

Last week's protest featured "Black Bloc" tactics like dressing head-to-toe in dark clothing, obscuring faces with masks, vandalizing property and people armed with Molotov cocktails and crude weapons.

Campus police in Berkeley and throughout the UC system are trained to use restraint and patience during protests, seeking to protect students' free speech rights. That meant officers largely stood aside when things turned violent, arresting a single person.

A lawyer for the officers' union says the passive approach was frustrating for police, who wanted to do more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.