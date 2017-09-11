California CareForce offering free medical, dental, vision services

Professional doctor preparing patient for procedure (Photo: YakobchukOlena, STAGE Stock)

California CareForce is returning to CalExpo to provide free medical, dental and vision exams to those in need.

According to a press release from California CareForce, the "group of medical professionals, community leaders and general volunteers who provide free medical, dental and vision care to those in need" return to Sacramento from Friday - Sunday, Sept. 22 - 24. All services offered are free to those in attendance. There are no restrictions based on income, insurance, residency, employment or immigration status. Services begin each day at 6 a.m.

A limited number of wristbands guaranteeing service will be distributed beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, and each evening preceding the following day's services. You can only receive a wristband for the next clinic day. Wristbands cannot be transferred to another individual and you cannot receive more than one wristband.

Services available include:

Medical: Physical screening, general exams, flu shots

Dental: AVAILABLE SERVICES Dental screening, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and extractions – NOT AVAILABLE denture work, crowns, bridges, root canals, other endodontic work

Vision: Eye exams, prescription glasses made on site

If you do not receive a wristband, exams may be offered to those waiting in line. However, being in line does not guarantee service.

Priority service will be made available to veterans who attend. A photo ID, nor is insurance, is not required to receive service.

