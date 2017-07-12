California Congressman introduces Article of Impeachment for Obstruction of Justice

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), talks about big banks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. (Photo: (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images))

A California Congressman has introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

Joined by co-sponsor and Representative Al Green (D-TX), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) announced the article in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. In it, he accuses Trump of obstructing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, in part by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here: https://t.co/0gKr8ZFg3c pic.twitter.com/yUTDAnPFuJ — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) July 12, 2017

In a press release, Sherman points to the recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. that,"indicate that Trump’s campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia."

"As the investigations move forward, additional evidence supporting additional Articles of Impeachment may emerge. However, as to Obstruction of Justice, as defined in 18 U.S.C. § 1512 (b)(3), the evidence we have is sufficient to move forward now. And the national interest requires that we do so."

Sherman acknowledges that filing the article is "the first step on a very long road."

