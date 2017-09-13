California could soon change age for provisional driver's license

Traffic jam (Photo: Thinkstock)

Californians under age 21 could soon face new driving restrictions under a bill passed by the Legislature.

The bill approved Wednesday would require any driver under age 21 to have a provisional license, compared to under age 18 in current law. It still needs Gov. Jerry Brown's signature and would take effect in 2020.

Provisional driver's licenses restrict when someone can drive and who they can have in the car. Existing law bans drivers with these licenses from driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the first year of being licensed and from driving with anyone under age 20 in the car. Exceptions are made for school and employment.

The new law would mean anyone under age 21 with a provisional license would have to keep their school or employment schedule with them while driving as proof of the exceptions.

