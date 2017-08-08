California court to halt license suspensions of poor drivers

BERKELEY, CA - JULY 01: Traffic makes its way along Interstate 80 on July 1, 2015 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California superior court has agreed to stop suspending the licenses of people too poor to pay their traffic tickets.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and other civil rights groups announced the settlement Tuesday. According to the agreement, Solano County Superior Court will offer traffic violators a hearing on their "ability to pay," which could lead to a lower fine, a payment plan, or community service.

The agreement settles a lawsuit filed last year that claimed the court's actions violated the state's vehicle code, hurting poor people least able to afford fines.

A representative for Solano's superior court did not return calls and an email seeking comment.

A California budget deal enacted last month prohibits courts from suspending driver's licenses simply because of unpaid traffic fines.

