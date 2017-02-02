California drought eases thanks to storms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nothing but good news is expected when California does its next regular Sierra snow surveys after last month's huge storms.

Thursday's state snow survey is important because California gets about a third of its water from Sierra runoff in typical years. The state is easing out of a five-year drought that a couple of years brought little or no snowpack in the mountains.

Hydrologist Michael Dettinger of the U.S. Geological Survey says storms called atmospheric rivers last month have given California more rain and snow now that it normally gets in a year. That's even though the rainy season has a couple more months to go.

Gov. Jerry Brown's administration says it will wait until an April snow survey to decide whether to formally end the state's drought emergency.

