California drought restrictions stay despite drought letting up

Most of California is out of the drought, but the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) has extended water usage restrictions.

For most residents, the extension will have them continue what they’ve been doing since the state enacted the emergency water conservation order in May of 2015.



Basic water wasting prohibitions require Californians to wait at least 48 hours after it rains before watering lawns or hosing off sidewalks and driveways.



Recent Winter rain storms and a historic Sierra snowpack has brought much of the state out of drought conditions.



"But we still have parts of the state like the central coast between Monterey and down near Santa Barbara where they're really in drought conditions.” said SWRCB spokesman George Kostyrko.



The water conservation extension also asks that landscape watering doesn’t spill over into the street. Homeowners associations may not penalize homeowners for water saving practices.



The extension order also requires more than 400 urban water suppliers to report water usage. Suppliers will also be required to prove they have enough water for three years or fall under a water conservation mandate.



However, State Senator Jim Nielsen, representing the 4th District of California, said the emergency order wasn’t intended to go on forever and should be rescinded.



"The people have gone along with it. They've made their sacrifices,” Nielsen said. “But now they see the rain, they hear the forecast, they see the reservoirs, and they're saying what’s going on here.”



Conservation efforts since June 2015 have saved enough water to supply nearly a third of the state’s population or 12 million people, according to the Water Board.



The board will review the extension in May where they’ll either keep or get rid of the mandate.

Copyright 2017 KXTV