California evacuees remain in shelters

The American Red Cross continues to feed and shelter some 1,500 people in Northern California where authorities have lifted the mandatory evacuation order for almost 200,000 people near the Oroville Dam spillway.
While the risk has been reduced, the region is expected to see several inches of rain in the next few days. Red Cross workers will remain in place in the event that anyone has to evacuate again.
Last week, the Department of Water Resources discovered a massive crater in the concrete-lined spillway.
Later, the emergency spillway was used. But erosion began to progress up the right side, prompting authorities to order an evacuation of 188,000 people. Most have returned home.
