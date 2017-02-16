California evacuees remain in shelters

Jo Spiger (L) from Oroville holds her nephew as she looks through donated socks given to her by Jill Johnston (9) from Chico, who is volunteering at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, California on February 14, 2017. A sheriff lifted a mandatory evacuation order in northern California, which had impacted nearly 200,000 people in an area under threat of catastrophic failure at the tallest dam in the United States. / AFP / MONICA DAVEY (Photo credit should read MONICA DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MONICA DAVEY, This content is subject to copyright.)

The American Red Cross continues to feed and shelter some 1,500 people in Northern California where authorities have lifted the mandatory evacuation order for almost 200,000 people near the Oroville Dam spillway.

While the risk has been reduced, the region is expected to see several inches of rain in the next few days. Red Cross workers will remain in place in the event that anyone has to evacuate again.

Last week, the Department of Water Resources discovered a massive crater in the concrete-lined spillway.

Later, the emergency spillway was used. But erosion began to progress up the right side, prompting authorities to order an evacuation of 188,000 people. Most have returned home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.