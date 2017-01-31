California eyes statewide immigration sanctuary

State Capitol (Photo: Tauhid Chappell/ABC10)

Legislative Democrats in California have advanced a bill that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The measure marks California Democrats' first formal effort to resist President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The Senate Public Safety Committee approved SB54 in a 5-2 party-line vote on Tuesday — less than a week after Trump signed an order threatening to withdraw some federal grants from established sanctuary cities.

Democrats say the legislation is necessary to prevent fear of deportation in families with members living in California without authorization.

Cory Salzillo of the California State Sheriffs' Association says law enforcement officers at all levels of government must work together to keep people safe.

The legislation now goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Representatives from law enforcement groups say they're opposed to the California bill that would restrict them from cooperating in immigration enforcement activities.

Officials representing sheriffs and police officers told a Senate committee Tuesday that the legislation would restrict their ability to communicate and cooperate with federal law-enforcement agencies.

Cory Salzillo of the California State Sheriffs' Association says sheriffs need to be able to work with law enforcement officers at all levels of government in order to keep people safe.

Republican Sen. Jeff Stone of Temecula says SB54 needs to more explicitly allow local authorities to cooperate in deporting violent felons.

Tuesday's committee hearing on the bill is the first tangible step California is taking to advance legislation to resist President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.