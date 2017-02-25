California GOP Convention hosted in Sacramento

The California GOP Convention is being held this weekend at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Convention Center in Sacramento.

Thousands of Republican party members and supporters are expected to attend the event. Click here to read more about the party's platform.

On Saturday, Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Vista) spoke a convention luncheon. He has made headlines recently for comments about pursuing a special prosecutor to investigate the ties between Trump administration officials and Russia.



“I’m excited to be joining Californians from all over the state at this year’s organizing convention,” Issa said in a release. “It’s an exciting time for Republicans. There is a lot of work to be done in Washington to protect Californians and position us for a more vibrant future.”



According to the Sacramento Police Department, several officers have been assigned to a security detail for the convention. There have been a few small groups of protestors outside the convention but demonstrations have remained peaceful.



Protests at the convention last year erupted with violence when the controversial candidate, now President Donald Trump spoke.



Events are scheduled for the convention through Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KXTV