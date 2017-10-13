California governor to visit fire zone

California Attorney General Kamala Harris (L) looks on as California Governor Jerry Brown (R) speaks to reporters. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2012 Getty Images)

Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris are scheduled to visit Sonoma County on Saturday.

The county has been hit hardest by the raging wildfires that devastated the state's wine country since Sunday night.

Brown has remained in Sacramento this week, where he has issued emergency declarations and secured federal disaster relief.

His office said in a statement that with some conditions improving and firefighters making progress on a number of wildfires, he will visit the fire zone and provide additional details when he gets there. The fires claimed 35 lives and destroyed at least 5,700 homes and businesses.

