California has second highest economic impact from immigrants in the U.S., study says

Immigration continues to be a hot button in the U.S. especially with recent issues such as the battle to save the DACA program.

President Donald Trump is expected to touch on the topic of immigration during his State of the Union address after it became a factor in a three-day government shutdown. In light of the national immigration debates, WalletHub put together a study comparing the economic impact of foreign-born populations on the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub analysts examined 19 key factors to determine which states benefit the most and least from immigration. Researchers looked into indicators such as the share of income generated by immigrant households, share of foreign-born business owners and number of immigrant STEM workers, among other categories.

California ranked number two of states with the biggest impact from immigrants only topped by New York. The Golden State had the highest percentage of jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses out of total jobs and tied with New Jersey and New York for highest percentage of foreign-born STEM workers out of total STEM workers.

California also placed high on the list for having a high number of international students contributing to the economy.

California and Washington were the only West Coast states to make the top 10 on the list.

Montana, Wyoming and Mississippi sat at the bottom of the list. California's percentage of foreign-born STEM workers is 55 times the difference of the bottom three states. The state also produces seven times the difference in jobs generated by immigrant-owned businesses.

