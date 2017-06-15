(Photo: CHP)

In the first canine graduation of 2017 for the California Highway Patrol (CHP), they welcomed six new members to the force.

A graduation ceremony was held at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento on Thursday at 10 a.m. to celebrate six canines who passed training for handler protection and narcotics detection - Four Patrol and Narcotics Detection Canine (PNDC) teams and two Patrol and Explosive Detection Canine (PEDC) teams.

According to the CHP, the four PNDC canines and their handlers underwent an 11 week span of intensive narcotics detection training and criminal apprehensions.

While the PEDC teams completed 240 hours of criminal apprehension training and is said to continue explosive detection training for an additional 360 hours.

The canines included four Belgian Malinois and two German Shepards, all of them are between the ages of 12 months and two years old, according to CHP.

The handlers were experienced officers that had between eight to 23 years of CHP experience between them.

The images below shows the ceremony and demonstrations that were put on by the dogs and handlers:

