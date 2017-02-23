California Highway Patrol honors officer killed in motorcycle crash

The California Highway Patrol honored Officer Lucas F. Chellew on Thursday at the academy in West Sacramento.



Chellew, 31, was killed after a collision on his motorcycle, during an on duty pursuit in South Sacramento Wednesday. He suffered major injuries in the crash, was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center where he later died.

Hundreds of fellow officers, family members, and the community stood in silence during the bell toll tribute.



The officer leaves behind a wife and two young children. He also came from a family of public servants -- His sister is a CHP officer and his father is a retired CHP captain.



CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said the day was about beginning the healing process.



“We are forever grateful for his loyal and dedicated service and show gratitude to his family for their sacrifice," Farrow said.



Few details are being released about the nature of the pursuit and the collision that caused the officer to lose control of his motorcycle. CHP will release more details as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KXTV