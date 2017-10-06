California offering help to Las Vegas shooting victims, families

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The California Victim Compensation Board is encouraging state residents affected by the Las Vegas mass shooting to contact them for assistance, guidance and aid.

The board provides support and aid for victims of violent crime in California. CalVCB funding comes from restitution paid by criminal offenders through fines, orders, penalty assessments and federal funds, according to their website.

The board is offering help to survivors of those who were killed while attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Oct. 1, and to anyone who was injured during the incident, as well as their immediate family members.

CalVCB can help pay for funeral expenses, medical bills, mental health treatment, lost wages and more. The board can also help those affected to apply to both the California and Nevada Victim Compensation Program to maximize benefits available in each state.

California survivors and family members can apply for assistance on the CalVCB website, regardless of whether or not they have expenses to pay.

© 2017 KXTV-TV