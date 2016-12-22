California ranked one of least charitable states in U.S.

Welcome to California sign. (Photo: wellesenterprises, © Katherine Welles)

'Tis the season to give but not in California.

Americans were ranked as the second most generous people in the world out of 140 countries in 2015, according to WalletHub.com.

However, not all states are equally giving.

California is one of the least charitable states in the U.S., ranking almost dead last after Arizona, according to WalletHub.

The credit and financing site compared 50 states across two key factors such as "volunteering and service" and "charitable giving."

California ranked No. 49 on the list and was among the richest but least charitable states.

Utah ranked as the most charitable state in the country followed by Minnesota and North Dakota.

Researchers at WalletHub also found red states are more generous than blue states.

WalletHub study. (Photo: WalletHub)

Copyright 2016 KXTV