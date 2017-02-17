California reservoir drops despite rain; other press conference notes

(Photo: Gallegos, Samantha)

The level of the Oroville reservoir has been reduced by 40 feet to accommodate inflow from current and expected storms. Itis not expected to exceed anticipated outflows.

Officials released 100,000 cubic feet of water each second [CFS] from the lake between Sunday and Wednesday, when the sheriff ordered an immediate evacuation. It was reduced to 80,000 CFS Thursday and that number was again reduced Friday afternoon, when officials began decreasing the flow to 70,000 cfs.

Officials slowed the release of water so crews can remove debris from the bottom of the structure's damaged spillway. California Department of Water Resources officials said removing debris protects the dam's power plant and will allow for it eventually to be restarted.

In the meantime, two trails near the damaged spillway remain closed, but boat ramps at the lake are open.

During the press conference, Butte County Sheriff said multiple arrests have been made since Sunday, Feb 12, including charges for assault, burglary, and looting. There were 245 calls for service and assistance during the evacuation period. During this time, the dispatch center was also evacuated and moved to Chico.

Sheriff Kory L. Honea also pointed out that the Butte County Jail was also evacuated, which has never happened before. All 578 inmates were safely transported to the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County. This was a joint effort between BCSO and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

