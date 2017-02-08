California retains drought measures

Representation of the major drought situation in California. Taken at Cachuma lake. (Photo: initialsphoto, initialsphoto)

California has retained largely symbolic measures guiding water conservation during drought.

The move by the State Water Resources Board came Wednesday as the state has seen one of its wettest winters in years.

The board, which enacts regulations, relaxed its requirements last year, allowing local districts to set their own conservation measures.

Roughly 80 percent of those districts now say they have ample supplies and aren't requiring residents to cut back on how often they water lawns and flush toilets.

However, board members decided to retain the measures at least until spring as a precaution against the return of dry weather.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a drought emergency in 2014.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.