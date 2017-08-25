California State Archives offer glimpse into past

From the states gold rush history to the original state constitution, visitors were offered a rare glimpse into the past at the California State Archives on Friday.

Along an hour tour, the public caught a look at some of California's historical maps, photos, and other documents.

The California state archive has more than 300 million documents and is one of the largest collection of state records in the nation, according to Nancy Lenoil, the states archivist.

“The state archives is the foundation for state government. It's what we protect,” Lenoil said. “And it enables people now and will also enable future generations to understand California and how California operates.”

The six floor, temperature controlled building also holds several high security vaults which hold the state’s original constitution and executive orders signed by past Governor’s.

The hour long tour is offered once a month. Tickets are free but you must register online for the next available tour on October 27 by clicking here http://www.sos.ca.gov/archives/public-events/tours/

© 2017 KXTV-TV