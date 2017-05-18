California to get additional $66M in Volkswagen deals

WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 25: The VW logo shines as the hood ornament on a new Volkswagen Golf 6 car at the Volkswagen factory on February 25, 2011 in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen and other German carmakers have recovered from the financial crisis of 2008 and production levels are reaching record levels. The automobile industry is an integral part of Germany's export-driven economy. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2011 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California will receive an additional $66 million from Volkswagen under the latest deals approved by a judge overseeing lawsuits stemming from the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer approved the settlement figure on Wednesday.

California will use the funds to offset excess pollution from Volkswagen cars in the state and increase access to cleaner vehicles.

The money is on top of more than a billion dollars that Volkswagen previously agreed to pay for investments in zero-emissions technology and environmental mitigation in California.

The automaker has acknowledged that vehicles were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road.

It has also reached settlements with affected car owners and U.S. regulators.

© 2017 KXTV-TV