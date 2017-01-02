California toughens gun laws for new year

Tav Green and son Ryan are Central Valley gun enthusiasts.

But they are clearly not enthused with the state's new gun laws.

“I think the way that it's being done is flawed. I think we should be enforcing the laws that we currently have," said Green.

Green and his son were taking target practice at the Manteca Sportsmen Club House which was packed with gun owners.

The new state laws are meant to make it more difficult for criminals to get their hands on a gun.

But gun owners like businessman T.J. say the new laws including background checks to buy ammunition starting July 2019 hinder law-abiding gun owners.

“If you're a criminal, you're a criminal. You're going to get your bullets out of state, somewhere else, import. For us it’s a nuisance," said T.J.

In 2017, it also becomes a crime to falsely report a firearm lost or stolen or to loan a gun to anyone outside your immediate family. Also outlawed for sale are semi-automatic rifles with so called "bullet buttons" that make changing magazines easier for quicker loading.

Those who own the guns before this year can keep them. But, they must register them with the Department of Justice.

In July, it will also become illegal to have a magazine holding more than 10 rounds.

And the deadline to register a newly designated assault weapon is the end of this year.

Dmitriy Kucher is the new owner of a pistol.

Like the more than six million gun owners in California, Kucher will have to store his firearm in a locked container or locked trunk when left in an unattended vehicle.

"Background checks. It would better if they did a better job on that," said Kucher.

California’s new gun laws, arguably the toughest in the nation.

Copyright 2016 KXTV