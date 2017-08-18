California unemployment rate 4.8 percent in July

Jobs (Photo: The Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate rose slightly in July to 4.8 percent, but the state still added 82,600 nonfarm payroll jobs.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that last month's rate was up from 4.7 percent in June but still well below the 5.4 percent recorded in July 2016.

Government, educational and health services led sectors that gained jobs.

Manufacturing lost the most jobs, followed by the mining and logging sector.

