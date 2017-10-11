California wildfire help: Mom to mom

MOMS Club of Granite Bay is collecting donations for wildfire victims. (Photo: KXTV, KXTV)

With thousands of families in need across Northern California, we’ve heard from a lot of people wondering what they can do to help to wildfire victims.

It’s that question that led Sarah Terpstra and her sister Liz Edwards to launch a donation effort in Roseville and Granite Bay.

Working with the MOMS Club of Granite Bay, the sisters have started collecting clothes, blankets, food, water, toys and other goods to help wildfire victims.

“We have 120 families that are all involved in this and they all want to help but nobody knows what to do,” said Sarah. “We can’t physically go there yet, we can’t do anything. We know there is a great need, a lot of children in need.”

“They’re moms; they know what other moms are going to need in Sonoma,” Liz added. “Let them help. Let them help us.”

The need to help is personal for Liz. She lives in Sonoma but left to stay with her sister in Roseville. Liz’s home is safe, but she said it’s hard to be away from her family, friends, and community.

Sarah had heard from a lot of friends who wanted to help, so the sisters decided to start gathering donations and the response has been overwhelming.

“When you become a mom there’s not really anything that you wouldn’t do for your children,” Sarah said. “And when you know that there’s other children in need and there’s something you can do to help that mom give her child what she needs, there’s nothing better than that.”

The sisters are working with the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley and you can donate money through a YouCaring fundraiser for Sonoma Valley Fire Support.

Money is what is most needed right now but the sisters are also taking time to sort through all the goods that the MOMS Club of Granite Bay has donated.

“People who have lost their homes, right now are hungry, need a place to sleep,” said Liz. “But in the coming weeks, they’re going to need clothes for their three-month-old. So, we’re just getting things ready.”

