California wildfires: The latest

A destroyed Journeys End Mobile Home Park is seen in Santa Rosa, California on October 10, 2017. JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: JOSH EDELSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

Latest developments: The largest fire in northern California, the Atlas Fire, nearly doubled in size overnight. Officials said the fire had grown to more than 42,000 acres, up from 25,000 on Tuesday.

Nearby, the Tubbs Fire has burned 28,000 acres and is threatening more than 16,000 buildings in Napa Valley.

The Cascade Fire in Yuba County is now up to 12,349 acres and is 20-percent contained.

In Nevada County, the Lobo Fire has burned 857 acres. It is 30-percent contained. The McCourtney Fire burned 76 acres and is 65-percent contained.

Weather conditions are a big concern on Wednesday. Fire danger is severe across much of Northern California as a new red flag warning takes effect. That means dry conditions with gusty winds.

Officials are concerned the winds could fan the flames and help spread fires or ignite new ones.

Death toll: 17



Injured: 180



Evacuated: More than 20,000



Number of missing: Reports vary from 180 to more than 200



Number of fires: 17



Acres burned: 115,000

Helpful links:

© 2017 KXTV-TV