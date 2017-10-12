An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

With deadly and dangerous wildfires burning across California, the state Office of Emergency Services is sharing an interactive map.

You can click on wildfires in your area and get updates on where the fire is burning, how big it is, how many people are fighting the fire, along with shelter information and road closures.

The map may take a moment to load. If you do not see it click here to access it.

Click here for updated information on the Northern California wildfires.

At least 23 people have died in the wildfires. 180 others have been hurt and hundreds are still reported missing. 3,600 buildings have been destroyed.

