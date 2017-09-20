California woman sentenced for kidnap of half-sister's kids

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County judge has sentenced a woman to 13 years in prison for kidnapping three children of her half-sister, who was slain last year.

The district attorney's office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Brittney Sue Humphrey pleaded no contest in July to three counts of kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Humphrey and 28-year-old boyfriend Joshua Robertson kidnapped Kimberly Harvill's children, who were 5, 3 and 2 when the crime occured in August 2016.

The children were found abandoned at a New Mexico motel, and Humphrey and Robertson were arrested in Colorado.

Robertson and 29-year-old Alex Valdez have pending court proceedings on charges of murdering Harvill, whose body was found in Gorman, California.

© 2017 KXTV-TV