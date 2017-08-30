10 homes destroyed, hundreds threatened as Ponderosa Fire grows

A 2,500-acre fire burning about 25 miles east of Oroville has now destroyed 10 homes and at least 20 other buildings, according to Cal Fire. (Photo: Cal Fire)

A 2,500-acre fire burning about 25 miles east of Oroville has now destroyed 10 homes and at least 20 other buildings, according to Cal Fire.

Immediate evacuation orders remain in place for those living along Lumpkin Road from Forbestown Rd. to Station 51 and all connecting roads.

Cal Fire officials have also issued evacuation warnings for Lumpkin Rd. from the Enterprise Bridge to Lake View Tarrace.

All roads and areas within the perimeter of these boundaries have also been issued evacuation warnings:

(North West) Bald Rock Road at Catella

(South West) Big Ridge Road to Oro Quincy Hwy, Including Little Ridge Road

(South East) Bean Creek at Eckards Lane

(North East) Bald Rock Road to Enumclaw Road

Since first being reported Tuesday, the fire has more than doubled in size overnight.

As many as 800 structures are currently threatened by the fire, with five homes and 10 outbuildings also damaged.

Containment of the fire remains at 0 percent.

More than 900 fire crews are currently battling the blaze, with firefighters coming from Cal Fire, Butte County Fire Department, South Feather Water and Power, California Highway Patrol, Butte County Sheriff's Office and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

