195 people caught for fraudulently using Disabled Person Parking Placards

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on drivers falsely using handicap placards. (Thinkstock) (Photo: Thinkstock)

Busted.

195 people were caught around the state in the month of June fraudulently using Disabled Person Parking Placards, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Those who were caught were given misdemeanor citations to appear in court and are facing fines ranging from $250 to $1,000. The fradulently used placards were also confiscated by local law agencies.

The DMV said the crackdown was part of a statewide effort to ensure handicap parking spaces were being used for people with legitimate handicaps.

