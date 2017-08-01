2 officers remain hospitalized after shooting in Los Banos

Police investigate shooting. (Photo: The Associated Press)

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) - Officials say two police officers in central California remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a struggle with a man suspected of breaking into his estranged wife's apartment.

Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee says one of the officers, a six-year veteran, was shot in the torso, lower leg and head. The other officer was shot in the torso. He joined the department a year ago.

Both were in stable condition late Monday at Modesto-area hospitals.

The suspect was also shot inside the Los Banos apartment and died in a hospital.

Brizzee says the daughter of the 39-year-old man called authorities early Monday to report her father had broken into the family's apartment through a window.

