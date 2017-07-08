2017 Nevada County Air Fest in Grass Valley

(Photo: Giacomo A. Luca)

Hundreds turned out for AirFest 2017 on July 7 and 8 at the Nevada County Airport in Grass Valley.



Dozens of high flying aircraft hit the skies -- Including vintage, experimental and jets.



David Barrett of Grass Valley said he visits the show every year with his toddler son to see the vintage planes.



“He starts having us put it on the calendar like when we get home for the next year," Barrett said.

Meanwhile, Cal Fire crews stationed at the airport were also taking off frequently during the trip to battle blazes in Butte County.



Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge said everything is operating normal despite the crowds and busy air traffic at the airport.



Eldridge also commended the public for listening to crews requests to clear the area when the air attack crews are called out.





