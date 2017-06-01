KXTV
3-alarm fire closes street, burns near structures in Fairfield

ABC10, Staff , KXTV 6:10 PM. PDT June 01, 2017

A 3-alarm grass fire has closed Highway 12 and has prompted evacuatiosn in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department tweeted that people should avoid the area of HWY 12 and that Pennsylvania Avenue is being evacuated. 

