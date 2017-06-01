3-alarm fire closes street, burns near structures in Fairfield

Firefighters are battling a grass fire in Fairfield. (Photo courtesy Hans Carota)

A 3-alarm grass fire has closed Highway 12 and has prompted evacuatiosn in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Police Department tweeted that people should avoid the area of HWY 12 and that Pennsylvania Avenue is being evacuated.

Avoid area of Highway 12 and Pennsylvania Ave. @Fairfieldfire working a 3 alarm grass fire in the area. #FFPD via @RFenn_FPD — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) June 2, 2017

201 Pennsylvania Av is being evacuated. Working with @Fairfieldfire on getting a PIO. #FFPD via @RFenn_FPD — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) June 2, 2017

