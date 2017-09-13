3 California bills that might become law

(Photo: Bloomberg, © 2014 Bloomberg Finance LP)

We've decided to highlight a few bills ahead of Friday's legislative deadline that might become law.

1. Tampons and pads in high school bathrooms

AB 10 is already headed to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk. This bill would require all public, low-income middle and high schools to provide tampons and pads in at least half of the school's bathrooms.

The schools would be reimbursed by the state for the costs.

Jenny Amador is a health specialist at San Juan Unified School District, where at least one-sixth of schools in the district could be considered low-income.

"Right now, things are available to students that need them on the school sites, usually from maybe the attendance office," said Amador. "But there's then that piece of embarrassment, do I really want to have to tell the teacher?"

2. Landlords cannot report tenants for immigration

AB 291, also headed to the governor, would bar landlords from reporting a tenant's immigration status.

We've reported previously on lawmakers noting that landlords have called U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on tenants when trying to evict them.

3. Increased tolls on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge?

Voters could decide in 2018 whether to raise tolls on Bay Area bridges. That's if Gov. Brown signs SB 595 into law. The bill would give the Bay Area Toll Authority the option to put up to a $3 toll increase on the 2018 ballot.

That could mean a $9 toll (up from $6) during weekday work hours on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Lawmakers say the additional revenue would address congestion and go towards projects such as Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) expansion cars and corridor express lanes.

