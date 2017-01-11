3 California sites are now National Historic Landmarks

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Sally Jewell, named 24 new National Historic Landmarks on Wednesday with three being California based.
San Diego's Chicano Park -- Recognized as part of the Chicano Civil Rights Movement, residents occupied the park in 1970 to protest the building of a California Highway Patrol station.
Los Angeles' Neutra Studio and Residences (VDL Research House) -- Home to the work of architect Richard Neutra, who is recognized as the founder of "California Modern" architecture.
San Jose's Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Chapel (McDonnell Hall) -- A huge player in the Mexican-American civil rights movement, the chapel was home to the Community Service Organization, leading to the emergence of labor leader César Chávez.
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs