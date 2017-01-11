3 California sites are now National Historic Landmarks

Yosemite is among California's biggest tourist destinaitons. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2014 Getty Images)

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Sally Jewell, named 24 new National Historic Landmarks on Wednesday with three being California based.

San Diego's Chicano Park -- Recognized as part of the Chicano Civil Rights Movement, residents occupied the park in 1970 to protest the building of a California Highway Patrol station.

Los Angeles' Neutra Studio and Residences (VDL Research House) -- Home to the work of architect Richard Neutra, who is recognized as the founder of "California Modern" architecture.

San Jose's Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission Chapel (McDonnell Hall) -- A huge player in the Mexican-American civil rights movement, the chapel was home to the Community Service Organization, leading to the emergence of labor leader César Chávez.

Copyright 2016 KXTV