5 things to know about the California budget

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

With Gov. Jerry Brown signing the state's $125 billion budget Tuesday, here's a quick rundown of what's in the new budget:

5. University of California withholdings -- The budget withholds $50 million from UC until they make changes stemming from a state audit that found that the Office of the President hid $175 million from the public.

4. 'Admissions priority' for California State University students - If you're hoping to attend your local CSU campus, you'll have "admissions priority" in the new state budget. CSU's base funding will also increase by more than $162 million.

3. Gas tax dollars -- The first bit of gas tax revenue, $2.8 billion, is in this budget as well. You may remember that you'll see a 12 cents per gallon gas tax increase come Nov. 1, which will go towards fixing roads.

2. K-12 education funding -- Proposition 98, which requires spending on education, will see almost a 4.4 percent increase -- from $71.4 billion in 2016-17 to $74.5 billion in 2017-18.

1. Medi-Cal and foster care -- More than $400 million will go toward Medi-Cal rate increases, $325 million for physicians and $140 million for dentists. Foster care attorneys will also see $22 million, which should help bring down their caseload.

© 2017 KXTV-TV