Allegiant Air offers free flights for Las Vegas shooting victims' families

An Allegiant Air jet (Photo: Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is offering to fly families of the Las Vegas shooting victims to the city for free, saying it was heartbroken by the tragedy in its hometown Sunday.

Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey said families need to e-mail Allegiant at communications@allegiantair.com to make arrangements.

The airline flies direct to Las Vegas from Oakland International Airport and Stockton Metropolitan Airport.

The discount carrier made a similar offer to families of victims in the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub shoot in Orlando, Florida, in 2016.

Allegiant also is offering travelers due to fly to Las Vegas this week to change their plans without penalty if they no longer want to go.

"We understand people are uneasy this week,'' Grey said.

Allegiant is a big seller of hotel rooms in Las Vegas, with many passengers booking flight-and-hotel packages. Grey said the airline is reaching out to customers who are currently staying at Mandalay Bay or neighboring properties to see if they want to move to another hotel after Sunday's incident.

Southwest Airlines, which has thrice-weekly flights between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, so far is only is allowing passengers who are due to fly to Las Vegas on Monday to change their plans without penalty. The airline never charges a change fee but passengers typically have to pay any fare difference.

