Amber Alert issued for boy, 16, abducted in Los Angeles

31-year-old Kandice Johnson (Photo: Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old boy abducted in Los Angeles by a 31-year-old woman they say is armed and dangerous.

The California Highway Patrol says Eric Coleman was abducted at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The CHP says the suspected abductor is Kandice Johnson, who was last seen Driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate number 7XWL023.

Authorities gave no details on the relationship between the two or possible reason for the abduction.

© 2017 Associated Press