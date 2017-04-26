Missing 6-year-old found, mother in custody

UPDATE: The child has been found and the suspect has been taken into custody.
An Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol for a missing 6-year-old boy.
West Burnett was abducted from Los Angeles at 8:30 Wednesday morning. He is white male, three feet, five inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
CHP says the suspect is Nishia Burnett-Hayer, a 35-year-old. Burnett-Hayer is a white female, five feet, four inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Burnett-Hayer was last seen driving a 2004 Gold BMW 5301 with a California License Plate number. 6WAP644.
CHP is asking anyone who sees this car to call 911.
