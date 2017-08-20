America still in turmoil a year after Kaepernick's protest

OSan Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold (58), quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) and free safety Eric Reid (35) kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest is still causing debate a year later as the embattled athlete looks for a chance to play again.

Fans supporting Kaepernick are threatening boycotts and protests during the upcoming NFL season if he isn't on a team's roster. However, some sports fans say he shouldn't have sat or kneeled during the national anthem, while others say the lack of a job is more about his talent.

At least three NFL clubs have openly discussed the idea of signing Kaepernick, but he has yet to sign a contract with training camps well underway.

He has become a symbol of the clash of celebrity, sports and social issues as more people invoke his name to debate thorny issues of patriotism and race.

