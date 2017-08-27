Anarchists pepper spray conservative leader

Black-clad anarchists at a protest in Berkeley have attacked at least five people including the leader of a politically conservative group who canceled an event the day before in San Francisco amid fears violence would break out.

The protesters who wore hoods to conceal their identities chased Patriot Prayer group leader Joey Gibson from Sunday's rally in a Berkeley park. As Gibson backed away with his hands in the air, the protesters pepper sprayed him.

Gibson then went behind a line of police wearing riot gear.

Gibson has denounced racism and says he launched Patriot Prayer after several supporters of President Donald Trump were beaten at a Trump campaign stop in San Jose, California last year.

Separately, the anarchist group beat, kicked and punched four other people at the rally.

The assaults were witnessed by an Associated Press reporter.

© 2017 KXTV-TV