Suspect dead after shootout with Yuba County deputies

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department asks the public to please remain away from the Marysville Road area of Oregon House during this active shooting situation (Aug. 1, 2017)

ABC10 Staff and Associated Press , KXTV 4:54 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

A suspect who allegedly engaged in gunfire with two Yuba County Sheriff's Office deputies is dead, officials said Tuesday afternoon. 

The shooting happened in the area of the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House, about 22 miles northeast of Yuba City.

Officers were responding to a call shortly after 8:30 a.m. about an agitated and possibly armed man at 9019 Marysville Rd. prior to the shooting. 

The suspect was described as a disgruntled member of a church that identifies on social media as a sect of the marijuana-embracing Rastafarian religion.

The two deputies made contact with the suspect in a driveway, according to deputies. A foot chase ensued and the officers and the suspect exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire.

It's unclear if the suspect died from gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The two deputies were airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.They are both listed in serious condition, but expected to make a full recovery. 

