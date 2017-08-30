Arrest made in Ponderosa Fire in Butte County

An arrest has been made in connection with the Ponderosa Fire burning in Butte County. (Photo: Cal Fire)

Cal Fire investigators say they have made an arrest in connection with the fast-spreading grass fire still burning east of Oroville in Butte County.

Cal Fire officers have arrested John Ballenger, 29, of Oroville, on Tuesday on suspicion of causing the Ponderosa Fire.

Investigators beleive Ballenger "recklessly" started an illegal campfire outside a designated campground.

"All campfires pose a risk of escaping," said Chief Darren Read of Cal Fire and Butte County Fire Department. "A campfire should never be left unattended and must be extinguished before everyone leaves."

The Ponderosa fire started burning Tuesday just after 1 p.m. and quickly grew to more than 2,500 acres over night.

The fire has already destroyed 10 homes and at least 20 other buildings, according to Cal Fire.

As many as 800 structures are currently threatened.

