At-risk senior Tracy woman found safe

San Joaquin County investigators are asking for the public's help locating at-risk Tracy woman, Marie Dias. (Photo: Courtesy San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATED 1:35 p.m., Aug. 6, 2017:

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office reports Marie Dias was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

San Joaquin County investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Tracy woman missing since Saturday morning.

Marie Dias, 84, was seen on surveillance footage walking southbound on South Bird Road from her home around 9 a.m.

Dias suffers from undiagnosed dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease and is often confused or disoriented, according to investigators. Dias is considered at-risk due to her age and the deteriorating nature of her mental health.

It is unknown at this time what Dias was last wearing at the time of her departure, investigators said.

Dias does not own a cell phone or any other electronic devices for communicating.

If Dias is found, please conduct a welfare check and contact sheriff’s officials at 209-468-440.

