Atlas Fire grows overnight, moves closer to Solano County

The Atlas Fire continued to burn in Solano County Wednesday morning, moving closer to Solano County communities.

Winds calmed down overnight, which has kept the fire from spreading quickly. So far, the fire has charred more than 26,000 acres and threatened 5,000 structures.

Closeup of the flames torching this hillside off of Suisun Valley Road. Firefighters building a control line to keep flames contained @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/PHOqK4vvCG — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) October 11, 2017

Air quality is also unhealthy in the area due to ash and other particles in the air.

The Solano Community College has opened its door as an evacuation center, and the Solano County Fairgrounds is taking in larger animals.

